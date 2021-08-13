Unlike Elle Evans in 'The Kissing Booth,' Actress Joey King Is in a Solid Relationship

As someone who has been in the public eye for quite some time, Joey's dating life has often been the subject of speculation.

Though many know Joey King from her role as Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth trilogy, or her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries, The Act, the 22-year-old screen star has been acting for nearly a decade and a half.

Since then, Jacob has been in a high-profile romance with Kaia Gerber, while Joey herself has been in a long-term relationship. Read on to find out who Joey King is dating now, and to learn how her beau is also involved in Hollywood.

She was first linked to her co-star Jacob Elordi , who played her on-screen love interest, Noah Flynn, in TKB, but the two split in between the release of the first two movies.

Joey King is now dating director and producer, Steven Piet.

In addition to getting to showcase Joey's dramatic chops in The Act, the miniseries also introduced the actress to her current boyfriend, Steven Piet. While Joey was playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pled guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in 2016, she met her love, who worked behind the scenes. He produced the series, and he even directed two episodes.

Outside of the critically-acclaimed Hulu drama, The Act, Steven has notably worked on Briarpatch, Nightflyers, and Channel Zero. He directed and produced the first two shows, and he served as a producer for the third. Joey and Steven were first spotted together when they attended a screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the fall of 2019.

While the couple kept their romance more private at first, they've both since gone on to share photos of one another on their respective public Instagram accounts. Most recently, Joey celebrated her boyfriend's birthday on May 19 with a carousel of photos and videos.

"I have such a huge crush on you it's stupid. It's national you day my love, and I couldn't be happier that you're in my life and that I'm in yours," she wrote. "I love you." Steven returned the favor when the Ramona and Beezus star turned 22 on July 30. "It's unanimous. 10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person. Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul," he wrote in part of his caption. "I love you so damn much."