Unlike Elle Evans in 'The Kissing Booth,' Actress Joey King Is in a Solid Relationship

Unlike Elle Evans in 'The Kissing Booth,' Actress Joey King Is in a Solid RelationshipBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 13 2021, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Though many know Joey King from her role as Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth trilogy, or her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries, The Act, the 22-year-old screen star has been acting for nearly a decade and a half.
As someone who has been in the public eye for quite some time, Joey's dating life has often been the subject of speculation.
She was first linked to her co-star Jacob Elordi, who played her on-screen love interest, Noah Flynn, in TKB, but the two split in between the release of the first two movies.
Since then, Jacob has been in a high-profile romance with Kaia Gerber, while Joey herself has been in a long-term relationship. Read on to find out who Joey King is dating now, and to learn how her beau is also involved in Hollywood.
Joey King is now dating director and producer, Steven Piet.
In addition to getting to showcase Joey's dramatic chops in The Act, the miniseries also introduced the actress to her current boyfriend, Steven Piet. While Joey was playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pled guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in 2016, she met her love, who worked behind the scenes. He produced the series, and he even directed two episodes.
Outside of the critically-acclaimed Hulu drama, The Act, Steven has notably worked on Briarpatch, Nightflyers, and Channel Zero. He directed and produced the first two shows, and he served as a producer for the third.
Joey and Steven were first spotted together when they attended a screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the fall of 2019.
While the couple kept their romance more private at first, they've both since gone on to share photos of one another on their respective public Instagram accounts.
Most recently, Joey celebrated her boyfriend's birthday on May 19 with a carousel of photos and videos.
"I have such a huge crush on you it's stupid. It's national you day my love, and I couldn't be happier that you're in my life and that I'm in yours," she wrote. "I love you."
Steven returned the favor when the Ramona and Beezus star turned 22 on July 30.
"It's unanimous. 10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person. Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul," he wrote in part of his caption. "I love you so damn much."
The actress previously dated Jacob Elordi, her co-star in 'The Kissing Booth.'
While meeting your significant other on the set of a movie is a romantic comedy trope in and of itself, Joey and Jacob did grow close while filming the first movie in The Kissing Booth franchise in 2017.
Joey told Bello that the two were just friends at first.
"Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," she shared to the outlet, while laughing. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'"
Jacob and Joey realized that they had feelings for one another after spending most of their days together.
"It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast," she added. "We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff."
It's unclear when the couple parted ways, as neither Joey nor Jacob has spoken about the details of the breakup. By the time the actors had to promote the second film in the summer of 2020, they were already in other relationships.
The Kissing Booth 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.