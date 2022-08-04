Reboots Are All the Rage These Days — Is 'Bullet Train' a Remake?

The summer's most chaotic ride has arrived in the form of Bullet Train.

Starring Academy-Award winner Brad Pitt as the luckless assassin "Ladybug," the action-comedy film follows his latest mission in which he must collect a briefcase on the world's fastest train headed from Tokyo to Kyoto. As one might expect, things go awry, and Ladybug must face off against various lethal opponents who, along the way, discover their objectives are all connected.