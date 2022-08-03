The Cast of the 'Road House' Remake Includes Famous Actors and a UFC Legend

In an era of inevitable remakes, reboots, and sequels, the latest '80s nostalgia film getting an upgrade for the big screen is the 1989 action thriller film Road House. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is leading the film and Doug Liman will direct, but who else is in the cast of Road House 2022? And what is the release date?

Here's everything you need to know about the Road House remake, explained.