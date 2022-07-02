Hulu’s ‘The Princess’ Follows a “Badass” Version of Rapunzel on a Quest for Vengeance

Joey, known for her roles in the Kissing Both film series and the Hulu series The Act, takes on the title role.

Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Mamma Mia!) plays Moira, Julius, the princess’s cruel fiancé; Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Quantum of Solace) plays Julius’ sadistic consort; and Ed Stoppard (Brave New World, Dan Dare) plays the king, the princess’s father.

Le-Van Kiet (The Ancestral, The Requin) directed the film, off a script by screenwriters Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.