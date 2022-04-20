Dominic Cooper has established himself as a badass on film and in television. He starred in AMC's dark comedy Preacher and now he's on AMC Plus in That Dirty Black Bag, a refreshing take on the classic Western. Cooper plays Arthur McCoy, the sheriff who isn't taking any grief from anyone — but he may have met his match in vicious bounty hunter Red Bill.

As the series heads into its final few episodes, Cooper told Distractify what attracted him to the project initially and how it's challenged him as an actor. Plus, he spoke about his friendship with Red Bill actor Douglas Booth, and what it was like for the two of them to face off as onscreen adversaries.