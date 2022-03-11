The AMC+ Western Series 'That Dirty Black Bag' Wasn't Shot Near Anywhere Near the Wild West

On March 10, AMC+ brought westerns back with the premiere of That Dirty Black Bag. Starring Douglas Booth (The Dirt) and Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger), the eight-episode series documents the fictional story of a sheriff, a bounty hunter, and their epic showdown in the Old West.

In the series premiere, we meet Red Bill and Arthur McCoy, two cowboys on opposite sides of the law. According to series creator Mauro Aragoni, the series is a love letter to Italian filmmakers Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci, who pioneered the spaghetti western movement in the 1960s.