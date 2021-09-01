Netflix's 'How to Be a Cowboy' Was Filmed in This Classic Cowboy State

The Radiator Ranch Cattle Company that Dale Brisby owns is located in Winnebago, Texas. The company was established in 2004 and has thrived for 15 years, but the exact address is private property, so fans can't show up unannounced. However, Radiator Ranch isn't the only place that How to Be a Cowboy was filmed.

In the fourth episode of the first season, Dale, his brother Leroy, and Cheecho compete in The Cowboy Challenge at Craig Cameron's Double Horn Ranch. Craig Cameron's Double Horn Ranch is located in Bluff Dale, Texas. The ranch's Instagram page is run by owner Craig Cameron , and you can check out pictures of Dale hanging out there via his Instagram.

Henrietta, Texas is also a popular place for cowboy shenanigans, and the series notes that Donnie Ray Daytona participated in his first-ever rodeo in this area.

Another location of interest for rodeos and cowboy functions is Cleburne, Texas, where Jordan Halvorsen had her final rodeo at Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse. It sounds like for anyone interested in the cowboy lifestyle, living in Texas is the place to be!

According to the Travel Channel, other large rodeos take place in locations across the U.S. such as Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Kansas.