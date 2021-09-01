Netflix's 'How to Be a Cowboy' Was Filmed in This Classic Cowboy State

Netflix's 'How to Be a Cowboy' Was Filmed in This Classic Cowboy StateBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 1 2021, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
The new Netflix docu-series How to Be a Cowboy has its main character, Dale Brisby, insisting to TMZ he will be "the next Joe Exotic." The show follows Dale, who is a professional bull-rider and rancher, through his life as he teaches audience members how to be an American cowboy.
But it wouldn't be a foray into the American wild west without the perfect setting. Where is How to Be a Cowboy filmed, and do we need to go there to be a true cowboy? Here's everything you need to know about How to Be a Cowboy's filming locations.
'How to Be a Cowboy' was filmed at Radiator Ranch and other locations in Texas.
The Radiator Ranch Cattle Company that Dale Brisby owns is located in Winnebago, Texas. The company was established in 2004 and has thrived for 15 years, but the exact address is private property, so fans can't show up unannounced. However, Radiator Ranch isn't the only place that How to Be a Cowboy was filmed.
In the fourth episode of the first season, Dale, his brother Leroy, and Cheecho compete in The Cowboy Challenge at Craig Cameron's Double Horn Ranch. Craig Cameron's Double Horn Ranch is located in Bluff Dale, Texas. The ranch's Instagram page is run by owner Craig Cameron, and you can check out pictures of Dale hanging out there via his Instagram.
Henrietta, Texas is also a popular place for cowboy shenanigans, and the series notes that Donnie Ray Daytona participated in his first-ever rodeo in this area.
Another location of interest for rodeos and cowboy functions is Cleburne, Texas, where Jordan Halvorsen had her final rodeo at Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse. It sounds like for anyone interested in the cowboy lifestyle, living in Texas is the place to be!
According to the Travel Channel, other large rodeos take place in locations across the U.S. such as Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Kansas.
Will there be a 'How to Be a Cowboy' Season 2?
The first season of How to Be a Cowboy was released on Sept. 1, 2021, with a total of six short episodes. The show is perfect for anyone looking to relax or learn about how the tradition of cowboys is kept alive today. However, many people are now wondering if Netflix will renew the show for Season 2, especially due to its popularity.
With Dale Brisby himself as a co-executive producer of the show and the majority of filming taking place on his property, we wouldn't be surprised if How to Be a Cowboy was renewed for Season 2. Many have praised the show for its realistic look at rodeo participation and ranch maintenance. The show gives non-ranchers a look at the hard work that goes into their lifestyle.
Fans will have to wait for Netflix's official announcement, but until then, there's one thing on which everyone can agree: Cowboys are back in style!
How to Be a Cowboy is now streaming on Netflix.