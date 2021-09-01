Jorden Halvorsen Is the First Female Intern Ever at Radiator Ranch on 'How to Be a Cowboy'

While many traditional cowboys choose to work without the distraction posting for social media, Dale Brisby is breaking the mold on How to Be a Cowboy. He started showcasing his ranch work and his life at rodeos and bullfights on YouTube in 2013. He's since become a social media star with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

The Texan is letting viewers in to his work, his social media skills, and his family life on the six-part reality show.

With an eccentric style of dressing (his sunglasses are always on) and a larger-than-life personality, the Radiator Ranch owner and newly-minted reality star is already earning comparisons to Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

The latest addition to the staff is Jorden Halvorsen , a bull rider. She's the first woman to ever intern for Dale, and she's looking to gain some valuable ranching experience. Read on to find out more about her background, and to learn how she fares on the show.

Dale works closely with his brother, Leroy Gibbons, and his other employees, Jesiah "Cheech" Zapata, and Donnie Ray Daytona. The latter worker started on the ranch as an intern, and Dale is continuing the program on the show.

Who is Jorden Halvorsen from 'How to Be a Cowboy'?

The bull rider begins her internship on the first episode of the series, "Welcome to Radiator Ranch." Though Jorden has no formal experience with ranch work, Dale is hoping that her bull riding past will give her an edge in the role. Right before she started her internship with Dale, Jorden had sustained a serious knee injury, and she had to have ACL reconstruction surgery. She took the position at Radiator Ranch in the hopes that she would be able to recuperate, and get the confidence to get back into bull riding.

Source: Netflix

By the end of the first episode, Jorden gets back on the saddle again, and she rides a bucking bull. As the rest of the show continues, Jorden continues to pick up new skills in her internship, and she forms bonds with the rest of the Radiator ranch employees. In the sixth and final episode of the first season, she brings her biggest fan, Lakota, to a rodeo. She performs well, and she ultimately takes on the lead position on the scoreboard. Jorden concludes the competition with a flashy belt buckle.

