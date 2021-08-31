Marie Kondo Is Back on Netflix to Spark Joy

One of the cornerstones of Marie's work is sparking joy. It was a big topic of discussion during her 2019 Netflix debut and now, it's the focus on her 2021 series on the platform called Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo . But what exactly does that mean? It's a simple concept with a lot of emotion behind it.

Sparking joy is what happens thanks to Marie's KonMari method. In the first episode of Tidying Up, she explains via Iida that "the ultimate goal of tidying is really to learn to cherish everything that you have." When you begin the decluttering process with her and you have to decide what items to keep at the end of it all, you are told you should only keep the ones that "spark joy."

What sparks joy for one person won't necessarily do so for someone else. That's why it's so important for people who use the KonMari method to take it seriously and really connect with each item. On the show Sparking Joy, she uses this same method to help people with stressful work lives who need to find a balance between that and their personal lives. And she helps those whose work could use some decluttering.

You can watch Marie and Iida on Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo on Netflix now.