Marie Kondo and Her Husband, Takumi Kawahara, Had a Meet-Cute Straight out of a Movie

If you've ever cleaned out your closet or living space with the thought of getting rid of anything and everything that doesn't "spark joy," then you have Marie Kondo to thank. The expert organizer is behind the KonMari method, and she's the author of four best-selling books, including The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. She's also the host of two Netflix shows.

Her first hit for the streamer was Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which debuted in 2019. Marie helped eight families declutter their spaces on the show.