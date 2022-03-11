Everything We Know About Season 2 of 'That Dirty Black Bag'

2022 is the year of the miniseries. Limited series like Hulu’s The Dropout, Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, and HBO’s The Girl Before have had viewers in a chokehold.

Now, it appears as though AMC Plus is ready to make its mark in the miniseries industry with the premiere of That Dirty Black Bag. The 2022 western series stars Dominic Cooper as Sheriff Arthur McCoy and Douglas Booth as the ruthless bounty hunter known only by the name Red Bill.