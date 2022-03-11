Everything We Know About Season 2 of 'That Dirty Black Bag'By Pretty Honore
Mar. 11 2022, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
2022 is the year of the miniseries. Limited series like Hulu’s The Dropout, Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, and HBO’s The Girl Before have had viewers in a chokehold.
Now, it appears as though AMC Plus is ready to make its mark in the miniseries industry with the premiere of That Dirty Black Bag. The 2022 western series stars Dominic Cooper as Sheriff Arthur McCoy and Douglas Booth as the ruthless bounty hunter known only by the name Red Bill.
The action-packed series made its streaming debut on March 10. Now viewers are wondering, has That Dirty Black Bag been renewed for Season 2? Here’s what we know.
Has ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ been renewed for Season 2? Here’s what we know so far.
As of March 2022, it is unclear whether or not That Dirty Black Bag will return for Season 2. The series documents an eight-day clash between Sheriff McCoy and Red Bill that starts and ends with gunfire.
Time will only tell if the feud will come to an end in the season finale — which is scheduled to air on April 28 — or if the cowboys will be back on a small screen near you this time next year. Until then, viewers have plenty of time to get to know the characters of That Dirty Black Bag and their dangerous backstories.
Meet the cast of ‘That Dirty Black Bag.’
Sheriff McCoy may be the toughest man in Greenvale, but Red Bill decapitates his victims because their heads are easier to carry than their bodies. And if you think that’s as hardcore as it gets, just wait until you meet the rest of the characters.
Along with Vikings star Travis Fimmel and former Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen — who stars as a socially awkward cannibal — the cast includes actors like Ivan Shaw, Rose Williams, Anna Chancellor, Zoe Boyle, and Paterson Joseph. But where was That Dirty Black Bag filmed?
Where was ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ filmed?
Though That Dirty Black Bag is set in the fictional city of Greenvale, the series was shot throughout Morocco, Spain, and Italy from March to early June of 2021. The cinematic style of the series is inspired by Italian filmmakers Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci, who gave birth to a new genre of westerns in the 1960s.
Unlike other westerns at the time, which were shot in the states, spaghetti westerns used Europe as a backdrop. Both the cast and That Dirty Black Bag creator Mauro Aragoni say that the AMC Plus series is a tribute to their work. However, the cast has tried their best to make the series their own.
At the 2022 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Dominic Cooper talked about the research that it took to emulate the classics rather than impersonate them.
“It obviously felt quite daunting sometimes to see all the classics and the actors that we respected and the work and the director’s work we respected,” he gushed. “But I certainly wasn’t watching things to steal looks and silences and then looking into the distance, in the hope that I’d replicate some wonderful performances from the past.”
You can stream new episodes of That Dirty Black Bag on AMC Plus and Prime Video every Thursday.