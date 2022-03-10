Hulu's 'The Dropout' Is a Bloody Good Time — Is it a Limited Series?

Her futuristic idea (which she called "the iPod of healthcare"), her tenacious approach to business, and her feminist aura helped make her "the world's youngest female self-made billionaire." It's too bad the Edison testing method didn't actually work, as her whole company turned out to be fraudulent. Science, shmience!

In The Dropout — starring Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes — showrunner Liz Meriwether and executive producer Rebecca Jarvis present us with a scripted telling of the scandal heard 'round the world.

But is the Hulu endeavor a limited series?