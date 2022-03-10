'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey': Where Was the Apple TV Plus Series Filmed?

A 93-year-old man sets out on a dangerous mission to unearth long-hidden truths about his past in the six-episode series airing on Apple TV Plus, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role and Dominique Fishback as Robyn, a family friend who takes up an interest in Ptolemy after his nephew's death, the new drama offers a nuanced portrayal of aging, memory loss, and the nature of miracle cures.

But where was The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey filmed?