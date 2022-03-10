'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey': Where Was the Apple TV Plus Series Filmed?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 10 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
A 93-year-old man sets out on a dangerous mission to unearth long-hidden truths about his past in the six-episode series airing on Apple TV Plus, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role and Dominique Fishback as Robyn, a family friend who takes up an interest in Ptolemy after his nephew's death, the new drama offers a nuanced portrayal of aging, memory loss, and the nature of miracle cures.
But where was The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey filmed?
Where was the 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' filmed?
Based on Walter Mosley's novel of the same name, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey poignantly explores questions about the act of forgetting and being forgotten.
At the focal point of the drama is Ptolemy, a man slowly reaching the end of his life. He agrees to undergo a procedure to have his memory restored — and get to the bottom of the mysteries defining his adulthood.
In the book, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is set in Los Angeles — but what about the show? And where was it filmed?
Unlike the book, the show actually takes place in Atlanta. And while the exact filming locations have not been officially announced, it seems that at least some filming was done in Atlanta, based on Samuel L. Jackson's Instagram postings from the time he was shooting the series.
The principal of photography began on April 6, 2022, concluding on June 26, 2021. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey was produced by Anonymous Content and Apple Studios, and it will become available on Apple TV Plus on March 11, 2022.
Samuel L. Jackson had to do some serious globetrotting between the shooting of 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' and 'Argylle.'
2021 marked a busy year for Samuel, who traveled to Leeds, Halifax, London, and other places across the U.K. to shoot Secret Invasion. The six-part Marvel series stars Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, and more.
Samuel is set to appear in Argylle, Matthew Vaughn's spy-thriller starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and John Cena. It so happens that Argylle was also — at least, partly — shot in the U.K., with filming locations including Greenford, Park Royal, and Bovingdon. Samuel's new projects also include The Piano Lesson, which is set in Pittsburgh, Penn.
'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' tells the story of a man who makes an unwise bargain in the hope of dying a happy death.
At the focal point of the series is Ptolemy — named after Cleopatra's father, according to IndieWire — an aging man increasingly unable to retain his memories. Following his nephew's death, he is left with no one to rely on and no one to share stories with —at least, until Robyn, a distant acquaintance, enters the picture.
Eager to live once again, he enters into a deal with a researcher developing a procedure promising to undo the symptoms of dementia and restore long-lost memories. Unexpected complications soon present themselves. As to the hidden truths Ptolemy uncovers?
Keep an eye out for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which arrives on Apple TV Plus on March 11, 2022, to learn more.