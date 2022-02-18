Apple TV Plus's Latest Series 'Severance' Found Its Backdrop in the Garden State

From Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson, the Apple TV Plus series centers around a group of employees who undergo a "severance" procedure that surgically separates their non-work memories from their work memories.

If you find this concept intriguing, we don't doubt that you're also curious about the filming locations. The enchanting settings accurately portray the corporate deception needed to advance the suspenseful narrative. So, where was Severance filmed? Here's everything we know.