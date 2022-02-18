Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Were Spotted Together Quite a Few Times — Are They Dating?By Leila Kozma
January 2020 marked a turbulent period for Austin Butler, the star of Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming Elvis biopic, Elvis, and Kaia Gerber, who has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Love Magazine, and others.
Austin announced his split from his partner of nine years, Vanessa Hudgens, on Jan. 14, 2020. Meanwhile, Kaia sparked breakup rumors with The King of Staten Island writer and SNL star Pete Davidson on Jan. 17, 2020. Are Austin and Kaia dating now?
Who is Austin Butler dating? Austin and Kaia sparked dating rumors in December 2021.
A prolific actor, Austin scored roles in Disney shows like Hannah Montana and Nickelodeon staples like Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, iCarly, and Zoey 101. Soon, he was appearing in projects like CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and The Bling Ring. When did he start hanging out with Kaia?
Austin and Vanessa Hudgens reportedly met on the set of High School Musical in 2005. They started dating in 2011, staying together for nine years. Meanwhile, Kaia was linked to Wellington Grant, Pete, and Jacob Elordi before she started spending time together with Austin in the second half of 2021.
Kaia and Austin have yet to confirm their relationship status. They were first snapped by paparazzi together after attending a hot yoga class on Dec. 21, 2021. They were then spotted on Feb. 14, 2022, while taking a casual stroll in London. On Feb. 17, they were seen again in Soho, New York.
According to IMDb, Austin is currently working on Masters of the Air, a forthcoming TV show executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Filming locations include Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, U.K., and Abingdon, Oxfordshire, and others. Austin's new project with Baz Luhrmann, Elvis, is slated to be released on June 24, 2022. Austin plays the lead role.
The rumors about Austin and Kaia took fans by surprise.
"What. Wasn't Kaia Gerber just dating Jacob Elordi not too long ago? And now she's together with Austin Butler? Damn, where does she get all these men? Please send some my way," tweeted @olsensonfilm.
"But the 10-year age gap between Kaia and Austin though. Has she learned anything from Taylor Swift?" tweeted @AWeedInAGarden.
Before meeting Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler sparked dating rumors with Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia DeJonge, and Cody Kennedy.
After his nearly decade-long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens ended in January 2020, Austin went on dates with Lily-Rose Depp and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in Elvis.
Austin and Lily-Rose put on a steamy display in August 2021, following a romantic dinner date in London. Lily-Rose split up with Timothée Chalamet in 2020, only to spark reunion rumors several times in 2021.
Austin and Olivia DeJonge sparked dating rumors several times in 2020 and 2021, but they didn't make the relationship official. Before embarking on a long-term relationship with Vanessa, Austin was also linked to Cody Kennedy.
Elvis is slated to arrive in cinemas on June 24, 2022.