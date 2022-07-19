Cindy Crawford Might Be Related to *This* 'Claim to Fame' Cast Member!

As the season progresses, viewers are eager to uncover the cast’s secrets. Brittany, Amara, and Adria disclosed the identities of their celebrity relatives early on, but there are a few cast members that still have us stumped — one of which is Lark.

As of now, she’s managed to stay off of her competitors' radar. But we’ve done some sleuthing and have uncovered who Lark from Claim to Fame really is.