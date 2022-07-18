Who Is Pepper in 'Claim to Fame'? Fans Have Some Theories
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame.
ABC's newest reality TV series Claim to Fame combines strategic aspects of Big Brother with the mystery/celebrity component of The Masked Singer. The result? Viewers have become obsessed with trying to figure out the true identity of each contestant before they're eliminated and finally revealed on the show. Although some contestants are easier to guess than others (we're looking at you "Louise"), fans are having a difficult time pinning down which celeb "Pepper" is related to.
So who is Pepper in Claim to Fame?
Pepper was nearly eliminated in Episode 1 of 'Claim to Fame.'
In Season 1, Episode 1 of Claim to Fame, Pepper was voted as the first guesser. This meant she had to correctly guess who another contestant was related to, or else she would be eliminated from the competition. Pepper ended up choosing Maxwell, convinced he was Steven Spielberg's grandson.
However, before she was given the opportunity to reveal her guess, hosts Joe and Frankie Jonas were called off-camera by the production crew and informed that Max had cheated. He was caught by cameras with a smartphone — which is against the rules — in his bedroom, so he was disqualified and sent home.
This twist of fate was lucky for Pepper, because her guess about Max's identity was wrong; Max is actually the grandson of Chuck Norris.
Pepper on 'Claim to Fame' — The Clues
Each Claim to Fame contestant offered two truths and a lie about their celebrity relative/how they're related. Unfortunately, all of Pepper's (and many others') facts weren't shown in Episode 1. The only one viewers at home heard was Peper's lie: "He is most known for being a comedian." Which honestly, isn't much to go on.
Pepper on 'Claim to Fame' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who Pepper is/the identity of her celebrity relative, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Our best guess at this point in the competition is that Pepper from Claim to Fame is related to the late singer/actor/comedian Dean Martin. Specifically, we think she is his granddaughter, Pepper Martin, the daughter of Dean's late son, singer Ricci Martin. Additionally, we (along with other viewers) believe this is Pepper's Instagram account.
What do you think?
There doesn't seem to be a strong consensus among viewers about who Pepper is on Claim to Fame. After the first episode aired, however, some people shared their best guesses. "Pepper is totally Dean Martin’s granddaughter," a Redditor declared.
A Twitter user offered a couple of guesses about Pepper's mystery relative: Maya Rudolph or Kristen Schaal.
Another Twitter user also thought Pepper might be related to Maya. "Kin to Maya Rudolph," they tweeted. "They look almost exactly alike! She made a drink bc Maya sometimes is on early morning cooking bits on good morning America."
Yet another person tweeted, "Pepper is related to Bette Middler."
A different Twitter user guessed, "I'm thinking the Cyrus clan. I think she kinda looks like Miley and Noah."
Other guesses included: Drew Barrymore, Bebe Neuwirth, Ashley Judd, and Jeff Goldblum, among others.
Who is Pepper on 'Claim to Fame'? The answer is ...
Pepper's celebrity relative has not yet been revealed on the show. We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of Claim to Fame Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, or on Hulu.