Frankie Jonas, the Only Brother Not in the Band, Is Now Famous on TikTok

The three-member brothers ended up becoming one of the largest groups in the world, and all three brothers were super successful. So, why was Frankie Jonas not in the band ? Yes, there's a fourth Jonas brother and here's why he wasn't included.

We can't have a conversation about popular boy bands without talking about the Jonas Brothers. The Disney-approved brothers were all over the place, from massive tours to platinum albums to their own TV show.

Why was Frankie Jonas not in the Jonas Brothers?

The Jonas Brothers consists of three brothers: Joe, Kevin, and Nick. They are real, actual brothers, who are incredibly talented musicians and adorably cute, too. It's basically the perfect mix to become superstars. And that's exactly what they were.

The group made successful album after album, toured, and filmed TV shows and movies. Fans of the JoBros had their world rocked when they announced their breakup in 2013, though they'd start making music together again come 2019.

But, while they were touring and making new music, at the height of their fame, people were surprised to learn there was another real Jonas Brother, too. So, why was Frankie not in the band? Well, it was simply because he was too young at the time.

When his brothers started the Jonas Brothers, Frankie was only five years old and he was seven when the boys became super popular. Although he wasn't technically a member of the Jonas Brothers, his older brothers always treated him as if he was a member of the band. He was called the "bonus Jonas" and he's never been shy about being the group's biggest fan. He even played Frankie Lucas, the younger brother of the Jonas Brothers' characters, on their short-lived TV series, Jonas.

