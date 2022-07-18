Who Went Home on 'Claim to Fame'? Contestants Who Got the Axe, Plus Our Top Guesses
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame.
Season 1 of ABC's newest reality competition series Claim to Fame kicked off on July 11, 2022. Hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, the name of the game describes it perfectly, Claim to Fame started with 12 contestants who are all in some way related to a celebrity. One contestant is eliminated each episode and their identity is revealed — the last person standing takes home a grand prize of $100,000.
So who went home so far on Claim to Fame?
Who went home on 'Claim to Fame'?
In Episode 1, one person was eliminated; it just didn't happen in a way that anyone expected.
"Pepper" was voted by the other contestants as the first guesser. This meant she had to pick one contestant and correctly guess who they are related to. If she was correct, the person she revealed would be eliminated — but if she was wrong, then Pepper would go home.
Ultimately, she ended up choosing Maxwell, convinced he was Steven Spielberg's grandson.
This was when both the cast and viewers at home were thrown a huge curveball. Hosts Joe and Frankie Jonas were briefly ushered off-camera and informed that Maxwell had cheated by using a smartphone during the competition. Because it's against the rules, he was disqualified and sent home.
Had Maxwell not been caught cheating, Pepper would have been the one to go home on Episode 1. That's because her guess was dead wrong, as Max's true identity is Max Norris, the grandson of Chuck Norris.
What are the real identities of the remaining 'Claim to Fame' contestants?
We would love to know! (But honestly, that would make watching the show not as fun.) Here are the best guesses we have so far about the true identities of the Claim to Fame cast.
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who the Claim to Fame contestants are, the correct identities may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Who is Louise on 'Claim to Fame'?
She's already revealed herself on the show to folks at home (plus, pretty much all the other contestants have already guessed correctly). Louise is Adria Biles, sister of GOAT Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
Who is Amara on 'Claim to Fame'?
Amara has already revealed her identity to folks at home, too. She is none other than Amara Skye Dean, Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter.
Who is Logan on 'Claim to Fame'?
OK, so we've figured out that Logan from Claim to Fame is Bradley Logan Crosby, And thanks to this interview, we know that Logan's second cousin is Jason Aldean.
Who is Pepper on 'Claim to Fame'?
Pepper's true identity has stumped Claim to Fame fans so far. But our best guess is that Pepper is Dean Martin's granddaughter.
Who is X on 'Claim to Fame'?
We know that X is Laverne Cox’s identical twin brother M. Lamar.
Who is Dominique on 'Claim to Fame'?
We think Dominique is none other than the Rev. Al Sharpton's daughter, Dominique Sharpton.
Who is Brittany on 'Claim to Fame'?
Claim to Fame fans are convinced that she is Brittany Favre, the daughter of retired NFL star Brett Favre. And it sure looks like it to us.
Who is Kai on 'Claim to Fame'?
Our best guess is that Kai is Jasmine English, the younger half-sister of Tiffany Haddish.
Who is L.C. on 'Claim to Fame'?
L.C. isn't her real name. However, we do know that her famous relative is an actor and that the biggest award they've received is an Emmy Award. Some viewers have guessed she could be related to Keke Palmer. And we're going to have to agree!
Who is Lark on 'Claim to Fame'?
Lark's famous relative is her aunt. Additionally, Brittany won a clue about Lark: Her relative is an '80s runway model. Our best guess is that she is Lark Skov, Cindy Crawford's niece.
Who is Michael on 'Claim to Fame'?
A popular theory is that Michael is actually Zendaya's cousin, and this is our top guess, too.
Catch new episodes of Claim to Fame Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, or on Hulu.