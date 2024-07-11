Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Who Is Miguel Related To? 'Claim to Fame' Fans Have Many Ideas Miguel claims his famous grandpa is an Oscar winner, but fans have other theories. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 11 2024, Published 11:04 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 3 of Claim to Fame aired on July 10, 2024. The new season brought back hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas, as well as 11 new contestants who have had brushes with fame due to whoever their celebrity relative is.

Article continues below advertisement

During the season premiere, one contestant, Bianca, was the first to reveal her A-list family member. The episode revealed that her famous aunt, who she said has a Peabody award, is none other than Robin Roberts. Although Bianca's secret is out, there are still many more contestants to investigate, including Miguel. Before his first Claim to Fame episode aired, Miguel offered clues as to who he's related to.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Miguel on 'Claim to Fame' related to?

Fortunately, Miguel was marked safe from Claim to Fame Season 3's first elimination. Due to this, he's able to keep us guessing about his celebrity relative for longer. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Miguel provided some clues about his celebrity relative while sharing two truths and a lie.

Miguel's clues are as follows: My celebrity relative is my: Grandfather

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Oscar

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel's truths and one lie are still a secret because he is still in the competition. Still, based on what he said and his looks, fans think they know which Oscar winner he calls "Paw Paw."

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel's celebrity relative might be Patrick Swayze, Mario Lopez, or Lou Diamond Phillips.

After seeing his clues, fans took to the Claim to Fame Instagram page to share their theories on who the relative might be. The top guesses include Patrick Swayze, Mario Lopez, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Patrick Swayze was an actor known for his roles in Dirty Dancing, Ghost, and Red Dawn. He died of pancreatic cancer in September 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez, an actor and entertainment correspondent who got his start on Saved By the Bell, is also a popular choice, though the 50-year-old celeb is likely not Miguel's grandpa. There's also actor Lou Diamond Phillips, known for his roles in La Bamba and Courage Under Fire. While we can't deny Miguel and Lou's resemblance, Lou has never won an Oscar like the rest of the guesses.

More guesses for Miguel’s celebrity relative include: Cory Feldman

Pedro Pascal

Tony Curtis

George Lopez

Sean Connery