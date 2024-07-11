Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame

Here Are All the Celebrity Relative Reveals so Far for 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

Who has the most famous relative?

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Jul. 10 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Hud, Bianca, and Miguel from Claim to Fame Season 3
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Spoiler alert: This article contains reveals for Season 3 of Claim to Fame.

The newest season of Claim to Fame kicked off on July 10, 2024, with 11 all-new contestants. Though you probably haven't heard of the contestants themselves, you may have heard of their relatives!

Hosted by celebrity brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the reality show features a cast who each have a celebrity relative who they're keeping secret. They must guess who is related to whom while keeping their celebrity relatives closely guarded.

Article continues below advertisement

The Season 3 premiere kicked off by leaving both contestants and audiences more in the dark than usual, locking everyone's clues behind a special door and having folks work together to unlock it.

Of course, this only compounds the very nature of the game in which players peel back the layers to uncover shocking secrets.

(l-r) Kevin and Franklin Jonas
Source: ABC

Who comes out on top? Who can't keep a secret? And most importantly, who is everyone's claim to fame? Here are the reveals for Claim to Fame Season 3 so far.

Bianca

bianca claim to fame robin roberts
Source: Getty Images

Bianca claims that her aunt is a Peabody Award-winning celebrity in her "Two Truths and a Lie" so it shouldn't have been much of a surprise when it was revealed that her famous relative is none other than Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, who won a Peabody Award in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam

adam claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

As one of the contestants for the coveted $100,000 cash prize, Adam already has fans buzzing over who his celebrity relative could be. People are speculating either reality show host Josh Gates or acclaimed singer-songwriter Michael Bolton.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny

danny claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Plenty of people seem to think that Danny is related to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Are they right?

Article continues below advertisement

Dedrick

dedrick claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Popular guesses for Dedrick include Smokey Robinson and Billy Porter.

Article continues below advertisement

Gracie Lou

gracie lou claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Fans on Instagram think that Gracie Lou is giving Alyson Stoner.

Article continues below advertisement

Hud

hud claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Hud immediately gave off John Mellencamp vibes, according to fan speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill

jill claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Jill has proven to be the toughest nut to crack among fans, considering guesses range from Jamie Lynn Spears, Robin Williams, and even Honey Boo Boo.

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie

mackenzie claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Mackenzie had people immediately thinking of Jennifer Coolidge.

"Oh, I don't know!"

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel

miguel claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Guesses for Miguel include Mario Lopez, Lou Diamond Philips, and even Patrick Swayze, so he may be a hard one to pin down.

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi

naomi claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Folks think that singing is in Naomi's blood, considering that they've connected her to Mandy Moore and Kelly Clarkson.

Article continues below advertisement

Shane

shane claim to fame
Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Finally, we have Shane, who fans have had a hard time pinning down for certain. Looks like we'll have to watch to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Check back each week for the latest reveals! New episodes of Claim to Fame premiere every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lights, Camera, Theories! 'Claim to Fame' Viewers Speculate About Adam's Celebrity Relative

Who Went Home on 'Claim to Fame'? Weekly Updates for Season 2

'Claim to Fame's Hugo Says He "Made Lifelong Friends and Relationships From the Show" (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Claim to Fame News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.