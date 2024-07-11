Here Are All the Celebrity Relative Reveals so Far for 'Claim to Fame' Season 3
Who has the most famous relative?
Spoiler alert: This article contains reveals for Season 3 of Claim to Fame.
The newest season of Claim to Fame kicked off on July 10, 2024, with 11 all-new contestants. Though you probably haven't heard of the contestants themselves, you may have heard of their relatives!
Hosted by celebrity brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the reality show features a cast who each have a celebrity relative who they're keeping secret. They must guess who is related to whom while keeping their celebrity relatives closely guarded.
The Season 3 premiere kicked off by leaving both contestants and audiences more in the dark than usual, locking everyone's clues behind a special door and having folks work together to unlock it.
Of course, this only compounds the very nature of the game in which players peel back the layers to uncover shocking secrets.
Who comes out on top? Who can't keep a secret? And most importantly, who is everyone's claim to fame? Here are the reveals for Claim to Fame Season 3 so far.
Bianca
Bianca claims that her aunt is a Peabody Award-winning celebrity in her "Two Truths and a Lie" so it shouldn't have been much of a surprise when it was revealed that her famous relative is none other than Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, who won a Peabody Award in 2013.
Adam
As one of the contestants for the coveted $100,000 cash prize, Adam already has fans buzzing over who his celebrity relative could be. People are speculating either reality show host Josh Gates or acclaimed singer-songwriter Michael Bolton.
Danny
Plenty of people seem to think that Danny is related to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Are they right?
Dedrick
Popular guesses for Dedrick include Smokey Robinson and Billy Porter.
Gracie Lou
Fans on Instagram think that Gracie Lou is giving Alyson Stoner.
Hud
Hud immediately gave off John Mellencamp vibes, according to fan speculation.
Jill
Jill has proven to be the toughest nut to crack among fans, considering guesses range from Jamie Lynn Spears, Robin Williams, and even Honey Boo Boo.
Mackenzie
Mackenzie had people immediately thinking of Jennifer Coolidge.
"Oh, I don't know!"
Miguel
Guesses for Miguel include Mario Lopez, Lou Diamond Philips, and even Patrick Swayze, so he may be a hard one to pin down.
Naomi
Folks think that singing is in Naomi's blood, considering that they've connected her to Mandy Moore and Kelly Clarkson.
Shane
Finally, we have Shane, who fans have had a hard time pinning down for certain. Looks like we'll have to watch to find out!
Check back each week for the latest reveals! New episodes of Claim to Fame premiere every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.