Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Who Is Jill Related to on 'Claim to Fame'? Fans Have Multiple Wild Theories Jill said her famous grandfather has a People's Choice Award to his name. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 10 2024, Published 6:23 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Season 3 of Claim to Fame airs on ABC on Wednesday, July 10. The premiere will include 11 contestants vying for a $100,000 cash prize. However, they can only win if they can avoid disclosing what famous person's name they drop whenever the spirit moves them.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the sneaky contestants is Jill, determined to keep her ties to fame a secret for as long as possible. So far, she's doing a great job, as many have no idea who her relative could be after seeing her clues. Let's put our thinking caps on and guess who Jill's famous family member could be!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jill on ‘Claim to Fame’ related to?

While we won't know who Jill's celebrity relative is until Claim to Fame Season 3 begins, she gives fans clues about who they might be. In her Claim to Fame profile, Jill spilled some tea by naming two truths—and a lie—about the celebrity.

Jill's clues are as follows: My celebrity relative is my: Grandfather

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: People's Choice Award

Article continues below advertisement

As for which of Jill's clues are real or fake, that has yet to be determined. But after seeing her post and clues on social media, fans have many theories of who the relative could be. However, it's important to note that the guesses are all over the place!

Article continues below advertisement

Jill's celebrity relative might be Mel Gibson, Robin Williams, or Clint Eastwood.

After seeing Jill's clues, fans predicted her "grandfather" could be between three thespians: Mel Gibson, the late great Robin Williams, or Clint Eastwood. Mel Gibson is a seasoned actor with multiple credits. His accolades have earned him several awards, including an Oscar and Golden Globe for 1995's Braveheart, a film Mel starred in and directed.

Then there's Robin Williams, a comedian and actor known for his iconic roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poet's Society, and Aladdin. Before Robin died by suicide in 2014, he also earned multiple awards, including a Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Good Will Hunting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Clint Eastwood was also popular among fans after Jill's clue. Like the other guesses, Clint has been in the acting biz for decades and has collected awards along the way, including several Oscars, which some would feel beats a People's Choice Award. No shade!

Article continues below advertisement

While many guesses were geared towards older men, many fans had other guesses in case Jill's "lie" was that her grandpa is the famous family member. Other guesses include: Bob Newhart

Miranda Lambert

Maureen McCormick

Alyson Stoner

Jake Gyllenhaal

Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.