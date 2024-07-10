Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame 'Claim to Fame' Fans Are Already Theorizing About Bianca's Famous Family Member Season 3 of 'Claim to Fame' introduces viewers to Bianca, who claims her Peabody Award-winning aunt is best known for her acting talents. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Season 3 of Claim to Fame is on the horizon, ready to unveil a brand-new lineup of nepo babies! Among them is Bianca, who is determined to outplay her fellow competitors by concealing her celeb connection in pursuit of the $100,000 grand prize.

As we gear up for the Season 3 premiere, one question remains: Does Bianca possess the winning edge? Only time will reveal the answer! For now, let's try and guess who Bianca's mysterious celebrity relative might be.

Who is Bianca from 'Claim to Fame' related to?

Although the identity of Bianca's celebrity relative remains a mystery, we do have some clues to work with for now. In fact, leading up to the Season 3 premiere of Claim to Fame, the cast shared two truths and a lie about their famous family members.

Bianca's are as follows: My celebrity relative is my: Aunt

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actress

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Peabody Award

So, which clues are true and which are fiction? That remains a secret, but fans are already buzzing on social media, concocting wild theories about which A-lister might be hidden in Bianca's family tree. Check them out below!

Bianca's celebrity relative might be Quinta Brunson, Robin Roberts, or Raven-Symoné.

At the time of writing, the leading guesses for Bianca's celebrity relative include Quinta Brunson, Robin Roberts, and Raven-Symoné. Quinta Brunson is an actress, comedian, writer, and producer best known for creating, executive-producing, co-writing, and starring in the ABC mockumentary comedy series Abbott Elementary. Her contributions earned her a Peabody Award in 2022, followed by the Peabody Trailblazer Award just two years later.

Robin Roberts is a prominent TV broadcaster, notably recognized as an anchor on ABC's morning show, Good Morning America. She was awarded a Peabody Award in 2012 for her exceptional public engagement during her battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Last but not least, Raven-Symoné, aka Raven, has made a mark as an actress, producer, director, singer, and songwriter. She gained fame through roles in films and shows like The Cosby Show, That's So Raven, Raven's Home, The Cheetah Girls, and The Cheetah Girls 2.