Claim to Fame Gabriel From 'Claim to Fame' Said He "Idolized" His Celeb Sibling Growing Up (SPOILERS) On 'Claim to Fame,' Gabriel revealed that his celebrity relative was his brother. However, he lied about his brother's occupation — and rightfully so. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 30 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers. It’s no secret Tom Hanks’s niece Carly made quite the splash when her identity was revealed in the Season 2 premiere of Claim to Fame. After it became glaringly obvious who her celebrity relative was, the rattled reality contestant erupted into a series of rather rude remarks as she packed her bags.

“His freakin’ clues are so freakin’ obvious,” Carly screamed. “There’s literally no reference to benches [in] any other movie.” And the harshest comment? Her thoughts about fellow contestant Gabriel. “Even Gabriel found that out,” Tom’s niece deadpanned. “He’s not even, like, smart.” And the remaining contestant's reaction couldn’t have been better. “For real?” he gasped. “That’s cold!” So, who is the Claim to Fame cast member that Carly attacked unprovoked? Here’s what you need to know about Gabriel.

Source: ABC

Who is Gabriel on ‘Claim to Fame’?

On Claim to Fame, Gabriel revealed that his celebrity relative was his brother. However, he lied about his brother’s occupation — and rightfully so. In the Season 2 premiere, the reality contestant told his fellow cast members that his brother is an athlete, believing his appearance would throw everyone off his scent. However, one participant seemed to think that Gabriel gave off television host energy, and they were spot-on.

As it turns out, Gabriel’s full name is Gabriel Cannon. And his celebrity relative? The one and only Nick Cannon. During a 2017 interview with Rapzilla, Gabriel got candid about what life was like growing up with a famous older brother. “We idolized him,” the Claim to Fame star recalled of his childhood. “He’s already the big brother … everything he does. The clothes he wore were cool. He used to write our music, and we wanted to be just like him.”

Despite his having an incredibly famous sibling in the family, that didn’t stop Gabriel from creating a successful career of his own. The North Carolina native has released numerous singles on Apple Music, with popular titles such as “Adam & Eve,” “All They Do,” and “Paper Boy.” Additionally, Gabriel links one of his top singles, “Bow My Head,” in his Instagram bio, featuring one of his other brothers, Reuben Cannon.

Does Nick Cannon have other siblings?

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel and Nick aren’t the only Cannon boys. The Wild ‘n Out star is the oldest of four boys, with younger siblings Reuben, Gabriel, and Caleb. Like Gabriel, Reuben also works in the music industry, crediting his brother’s ex-wife Mariah Carey with helping him make connections in Hollywood.

"Mariah helped me get my start, and she was one of the first people to give me a chance when no one else would,” Reuben revealed to RadarOnline in 2018. “And it is not because she was married to my brother.”