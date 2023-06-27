Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame There's a Reason Travis Is so Familiar With Pi and Mathematics on 'Claim to Fame' (SPOILERS) Who is Travis in Season 2 of 'Claim to Fame'? He isn't shy about revealing clues about his famous dad to the rest of the contestants. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 26 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Claim to Fame.T The point of Claim to Fame is to fool the other cast members into thinking you're related to a different celebrity than the one you actually lay claim to. But in the Season 2 premiere, contestant Travis spills some major clues about who he's related to. Although his clue about his sister taking red carpet photos of him with famous female celebrities casts a pretty wide net, there is one area where Travis lets out a big clue.

During a talent show portion of the premiere, Travis recites a long stream of numbers in the mathematical Pi. And if you were paying attention, you may realize that this is a huge clue into who Travis is related to outside of Claim to Fame. The only thing is, how soon will it be before the other celebrity relatives figure it out too?

Who is Travis on 'Claim to Fame' and who is he related to?

Just in case the whole Pi thing didn't give it away for you, Travis is related to none other than astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. In fact, Neil is Travis's father. Travis also has a sister, Miranda Tyson, so he isn't lying about that part of his personal life on Claim to Fame. The only thing is, it's unlikely that his co-stars know enough about Neil deGrasse Tyson's personal life to know he even has a son.

Both kids have appeared publicly with their famous dad, though. Travis has been on Celebrity Family Feud with his family and, if any of the Claim to Fame cast members saw the episode, they may eventually remember his role in it. But to be fair, Travis has grown up a bit since appearing on the game show and, for the most part, he tends to live a quiet life out of the spotlight. At least, for now.

What does 'Claim to Fame's Travis do for a living?

According to reports, Travis studied at New York University until 2022. But other than that, he seems to keep a low profile. Except for his red carpet appearances and being on Family Feud, Travis is mostly unknown to the general public. He isn't even searchable on social media. At least, where a verified and active account is concerned.