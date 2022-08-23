'Claim to Fame' Fans Are Positive That [SPOILER] Is Gonna Take Home the Prize!
If Claim to Fame has taught us anything, it's that people love watching famous-adjacent folks almost as much as they like watching actual celebrities. Of course, what is fame anyway? Now that we've been staring at the Claim to Fame contestants for more than a month, have they now become famous to us? And if that's true, could the next season of Claim to Fame involve people related to the people who were on the first season?
Using that logic, the people related to them could be the original prominent family members whose identities were kept secret by the cast in Season 1. Ouch, our heads hurt.
This is exactly what Claim to Fame has done to our brains and we're not exactly mad about it. Part of the joy of the show has been playing along, 20 Questions-style, with the cast. But now that we're nearing the end, theories about who's going to come out on top have sprung up online. Who wins Claim to Fame? Let's take a guess.
Who wins 'Claim to Fame'?
According to Newsweek, one astute Reddit user has been paying attention to some classic competition reality show tropes that usually indicate who's going to win and who's going home. Reddit user ProudRhinoceros picked up on some editing techniques being used in Claim Fame that they recognize from a being a longtime fan of Survivor. The first one involves the show's editing.
"This might come out of nowhere and I don't know if anyone would care about it, but I'm a big Survivor fan and I really enjoy edit analysis (Edgic)," the Reddie user wrote.
Per The Ringer, "Edgic stands for editing and logic, which is the "sabermetrics of Survivor, a rigorous, analytical, and often eye-opening approach to classifying every contestant’s onscreen persona and predicting who will win each season of the long-running reality series." Essentially fans have been able to predict a contestant's arc based on editing.
Using Edgic, ProudRhinocerous has deduced that L.C. is going to win Claim to Fame because she's getting what's called the "winners edit." Interestingly, Logan is being framed as the Fallen Angel, "a really good player that the winner has to overcome." Fallen Angel is another term coined by Survivor and, in the case of Claim to Fame, it would appear that Logan and L.C. will end up battling it out to the bitter end, with L.C. possibly taking the crown.
ProudRhinocerous also pointed out the fact that L.C. is the only one shown applying any sort of strategy to this game. It stands to reason others are attempting to trick the cast, but we only see L.C. succeeding. Fans are also rallying around L.C. but this is a bit of a chicken/egg scenario. We can't use fan love as a predictor because their allegiance is being manipulated by what the producers show us, and if they're showing us L.C., she'll be a fan favorite. It's a bit of an ouroboros.
What else can we learn from Edgic?
The Ringer article lays out other ratings used in Survivor by fans of Edgic, which could probably be applied to Claim to Fame if it gets another season. Be on the lookout for contestants who are rated "invisible (INV), under the radar (UTR), middle of the road (MOR), complex personality (CP), or over the top (OTT)."
It's pretty easy to guess who is invisible. They're rarely seen in a confessional and don't get much screen time, either as themselves or by being brought up in conversation by other cast members.
Someone who's under the radar is a person who gets just enough screen time to make them interesting, but you don't expect much from them. And we all know the over-the-top drama-lovers.
As far as middle-of the-road goes, they're like the best friend in the rom-com. So, who's the star? Well, the complex personality, of course. Watch for them.