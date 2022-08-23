'Claim to Fame' Fans Are Positive That [SPOILER] Is Gonna Take Home the Prize!

If Claim to Fame has taught us anything, it's that people love watching famous-adjacent folks almost as much as they like watching actual celebrities. Of course, what is fame anyway? Now that we've been staring at the Claim to Fame contestants for more than a month, have they now become famous to us? And if that's true, could the next season of Claim to Fame involve people related to the people who were on the first season?

Using that logic, the people related to them could be the original prominent family members whose identities were kept secret by the cast in Season 1. Ouch, our heads hurt.