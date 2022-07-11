The Cast of 'Claim to Fame' Gets to Hang With Two Jonas Brothers
The latest reality TV show to get excited about is called Claim to Fame, which, according to the show's official description, "challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune." The show's hosts definitely know a thing or two about famous relatives: yes, we're talking about Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, the oldest and youngest brothers from their famous family.
It’s true that Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas aren’t around for all of the fun, but the show is still just as enticing. Who are the people making up the cast of this new hit reality TV show?
Logan
Fans in the comment section of Claim to Fame's Instagram account believe he might have blood ties with Tom Holland — but we have to watch to find out!
Louise
Is it easy enough to guess the famous celebrity a woman like Louise is related to? Someone in Claim to Fame's Instagram comment section wrote, “Louise is giving me Simone Biles [vibes].”
Maxwell
Claim to Fame viewers are going to have to do their best to figure out who Maxwell is related to. His goal in the show is to keep the identity of his famous family member a secret for as long as possible.
Michael
Some people in the Claim to Fame comment section on Instagram are convinced that Michael is related to none other than Zendaya. If that’s true and it’s easy enough to guess, his secret won’t last very long.
Pepper
Guessing who Pepper is related to from the Hollywood industry might not be the easiest task ever. Will she be able to keep it a secret until the last episode of the show?
X
Claim to Fame viewers in the official Instagram comment section are convinced that X might possibly be related to Laverne Cox.
Dominique
Dominique is another cast member participating in Claim to Fame. According to the comment section on Claim to Fame's official Instagram, some folks believe she is related to Loni Love.
Amara
One of the contestants on Claim to Fame to look out for is named Amara. Which famous celebrity is she secretly related to? According to the comment section on Claim to Fame‘s official Instagram, some people believe she is related to Whoopi Goldberg.
Brittany
Brittany is another interesting cast member to pay attention to. Who might she possibly be related to from the Hollywood industry? Her time on Claim to Fame will eventually reveal the truth.
Kai
Is Kai related to someone in the music industry? Maybe her famous family member is a model or actress! This show is all about guessing the right answer.
L.C.
L.C. is participating in Claim to Fame's first season with a secret famous family member to hide. Will anyone be able to figure out who she’s really related to?
Lark
Is it easily possible for people to figure out the famous family member Lark secretly has? Only time will be able to tell for viewers watching new episodes of Claim to Fame.