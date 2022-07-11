The Cast of 'Claim to Fame' Gets to Hang With Two Jonas Brothers

The latest reality TV show to get excited about is called Claim to Fame, which, according to the show's official description, "challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune." The show's hosts definitely know a thing or two about famous relatives: yes, we're talking about Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, the oldest and youngest brothers from their famous family.