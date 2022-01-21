Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Welcomed a Baby Together Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Welcomed a Baby Together Via SurrogateBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 21 2022, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
It looks like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have found the place where happiness begins, as the two have officially become parents together for the first time.
The spouses, who have been married since 2018, confirmed that they recently welcomed a baby in surprise joint Instagram announcements on Jan. 21.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a baby via surrogate.
Though the Jonas Brothers singer and his Baywatch actress bride have been open about sharing details about their relationship over the years, the two kept their baby news private until after their child was born.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick wrote in their statement, which was shared on their respective public Instagram profiles. The spouses added a red heart emoji to the end of their message.
Just a few minutes after the statements were posted, the two began to receive an outpouring of support from their celebrity friends and loved ones.
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Jordan McGraw (who opened for the Jonas Brothers during their Remember This tour) shared red hearts, while One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder wrote, "Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW" underneath Nick's post.
Lilly Singh added, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can't wait to cuddle them!!!" on Priyanka's post.
The 39-year-old's longtime pal, Kal Penn, wrote, "Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!"
Vanessa Bryant shared "Congratulations!!!" on the Quantico alum's feed too.
The couple has yet to officially share any other details about their baby — including a name or the sex.
While fans are itching to learn more about the newest Jonas baby, neither the actress nor the musician has shared further details about their bundle of joy.
TMZ has reported that the spouses of three years are the parents of a baby girl, but this has yet to be confirmed. The outlet also shared that the baby was born on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Southern California.
If Nick and Priyanka have welcomed a baby girl, she will be in good company in the extended Jonas family. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a daughter named Willa, while Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas share Alena and Valentina together.
Is it too early to start wishing for a next-generation-Jonas girl group?