Claim to Fame Hugo Claims He's the Grandson of an Influential Figure on 'Claim to Fame' – Who Is It? 'Claim to Fame' fans want to know who Hugo is in Season 2 and who he is related to outside of the reality TV show. We have the answers. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 26 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Claim to Fame. One way to divert attention from yourself on Claim to Fame is to totally confuse the other contestants in the two truths and a lie game and that's exactly what Season 2 cast member Hugo does. Because so far in the second season, no one has come close to guessing who Hugo is and who he is related to. Luckily for fans, though, we figured out who Hugo's famous relative is and which of his three claims is actually totally false.

If you need yet another clue, since we aren't lucky enough to have the elusive clue wall in front of us all right now, Hugo's lie is that his relative is an athlete. Instead, his other claims, that his famous relative is his grandfather and also the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize, are accurate. If you're finished guessing, read on for who Hugo is related to on Claim to Fame.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Hugo on 'Claim to Fame'?

While most of the other cast members in the second season of Claim to Fame have guesses about each other that are at least close to the truth, Hugo is already playing a solid game since literally no one suspects who he is related to. It all boils down to his lie about being related to a famous athlete as his grandfather, which seems to have thrown off most of the other contestants.

Because, it turns out, Hugo's grandfather on Claim to Fame is Jimmy Carter, the thirty-ninth president of the United States. The "grandfather" and "Nobel Peace Prize" part of Hugo's hints are on the nose with who he is related to. Outside of the show, Hugo isn't super public about his private life, though, which means he could go far on the show, given the lack of clues people have about him. Or, at least, the lack of clues they've pinned down to the Season 2 cast member.

Source: Getty Images

Hugo's mom is Amy Carter, Jimmy Carter's youngest daughter. Hugo's dad is computer consultant James Wentzel. Because Amy herself keeps a low profile, though she has been known for her activism and for illustrating a children's book, there isn't much known about Hugo other than his famous familial connections. He's also in his early twenties, making him on the younger side in the Claim to Fame cast.

Hugo is responsible for the first elimination in Season 2 of 'Claim to Fame.'

Although Hugo doesn't have a target on his back from the remaining Claim to Fame contestants after the Season 2 premiere, he has proven himself to be something of a threat. He correctly guesses co-star Carly's relative (her uncle by marriage, Tom Hanks) and she lashes out at him for taking her out of the game early.

Source: ABC