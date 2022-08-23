'Claim to Fame' Star Amara Talks Elimination and A-List Grandma (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame.

With more than half of the contestants eliminated from the hit reality series Claim to Fame, tensions among the housemates are growing as these celebrity relatives try to nail down who the other competitors are related to.

In Episode 7, after winning the Spot the Difference challenge, Lark and Louise are given the advantage of choosing who will be in the "bottom." The women decide to nominate themselves to be in the bottom two as it ensures that one of them will be the guesser.