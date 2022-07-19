Who Is Dominique's Celebrity Relative on 'Claim to Fame'? Fans Have Some Theories

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 1 of Claim to Fame.

ABC's newest reality TV series Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is a cross of both Big Brother and The Masked Singer.

The series, which comes from the executive producers of Love Is Blind, consists of 12 contestants, all of whom are related to a celebrity. But who? Which celebrity? Well, that's for us to obsess over during the next couple of weeks.