'Claim to Fame' Fans Think Kai Is Related to This Grammy-Winning Comedian
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame.
Although our summer revolves around Big Brother, there's another reality competition series that has caught our attention: Claim to Fame. Hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, the ABC original features 12 contestants who each have a famous relative.
Each week, one contestant gets eliminated and their celebrity relative is revealed. Since its premiere, viewers have turned into amateur FBI agents, desperately trying to figure out the identity of each contestant, including "Kai."
Although some are struggling to figure out Kai's celebrity relative, we believe we have the answer.
Who is Kai on 'Claim to Fame'?
In the first two episodes of Claim to Fame, two contestants have been moving quite stealthily around the house — Lark and Kai. Viewers have noticed this as well, sharing their thoughts on social media.
Kai on 'Claim to Fame' — The Clues
Unfortunately for us, Kai has managed to slip under the radar in the Claim to Fame house. Therefore, there's very little we know about her. Nevertheless, there are a few clues about Kai that might help viewers uncover the identity of her celebrity relative.
So far, the two clues we have are:
- Kai's famous relative has won a Grammy.
- Episode 2 suggests that Kai's tactile clue is Chili.
Kai on 'Claim to Fame' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert: While we don't know for sure who Kai is/the identity of her celebrity relative, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
At this point, our best guess is that Kai is related to Tiffany Haddish. Although we're not sure of their relation to one another, it's good to note that we (along with other fans) believe Tiffany follows Kai on Instagram — it's likely this is her account.
OK, we know what you're thinking: Kai's relative has a Grammy.
If you're worried Tiffany doesn't fit the bill, don't fret because the 42-year-old stand-up comedian and actress is, in fact, a Grammy Award winner! She won Best Comedy Album in 2018 for "Black Mitzvah."
What do you think?
Currently, there doesn't seem to be a strong consensus among viewers about who Kai is on Claim to Fame. Regardless, various fans shared their best guesses after the first two episodes.
"Kai looks like she could be related to Shay Mitchell, but she mentioned her family member has a Grammy," one person wrote on Twitter. Another added that they think Kai might be related to Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of Grammy Award-winning girl group TLC.
Who is Kai on 'Claim to Fame'? The answer is ...
Kai's celebrity relative has not yet been revealed on the show. We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
New episodes of Claim to Fame air Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.