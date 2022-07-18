This 'Claim to Fame' Cast Member Might Be Related to a 'Euphoria' Star

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame.

Behind every famous person is a famous person’s family member who will never get their 15 minutes of fame. ABC’s new reality TV series challenges celebrity-akin contestants to step out of their loved one’s shadow and into the spotlight.

Claim to Fame made its primetime debut on July 11, 2022. In it, viewers see 12 strangers go head-to-head for a shot at $100,000. But taking home the grand prize won’t be easy. To win, they’ll have to conceal the identities of their celebrity relatives from their housemates until the very end.