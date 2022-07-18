Fans Seem to Already Have Figured out X's Secretly Famous Relative on 'Claim to Fame'
In terms of reality shows, ABC's Claim to Fame is serving up quite an interesting concept. What happens when you take a group of people all related to celebrities and put them in one big guessing game with one another to find out who their famous family member is? Claim to Fame begs that very question and is already turning plenty of heads.
The cast is diverse, and people are already speculating who each contestant may be related to in Hollywood. One such contestant drawing a lot of attention goes by X, and there already seems to be a general consensus on who he may be related to. So, who is X from Claim to Fame? Let's unpack the known details.
Who is X on 'Claim to Fame'? Here are the clues so far.
X is quite a mysterious character, and that appears to be by his own design. According to PopSugar, the contestant has lied about his name and also lied that his famous relative is his father. Yikes.
However, X has shared a few truths. One is that his famous relative is an actor, and the biggest award they've received is an Emmy.
As for work, X shares that he has a career as a composer and performer.
Fans have some guesses about who X is related to, and many believe that it's Laverne Cox.
One other major tidbit that X revealed is that he has a twin sister. This immediately had fans speculating (given the Emmy context) that X is related to Laverne Cox of Orange Is the New Black fame.
Naturally, many took to social media to voice their opinions on the theory.
"X is Laverne Cox’s twin brother … They have the same mouth," speculated one user.
"I'm like 90 percent sure that X is the twin brother of Laverne Cox! It will be interesting to see the contestants catch onto that," chimed in another.
One of the biggest claims that X is related to Laverne came from this user, who said, "X is Laverne Cox’s twin brother, M Lamar. Know this from Orange is the New Black, he played her character in a flashback scene."
"X is Laverne Cox’s brother. He was on OITNB," wrote one user, echoing the above commenter's sentiment.
Be sure to tune in to Claim to Fame to see how X's official reveal goes down, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.