A 'Girls Trip' Sequel is "Underway" — Here's Everything We Know About 'Girls Trip 2'

What’s a good movie to watch during a girls' night? Girls Trip, of course! The 2017 title stars four female friends — Sasha (Queen Latifah), Ryan (Regina Hall), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) — who are collectively known as the Flossy Posse.

The fictional friends have known each other since childhood, but unfortunately, they drifted apart as they got older.