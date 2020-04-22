Regina Hall Isn't Married, but She Once Tried to Join a Convent

At 49 years old, Regina Hall has worn many hats in her life beyond being a successful actress in films like Girls Trip and Shaft. In fact, she was nearly 30 when she nabbed her first film role in 1999's The Best Man, and before breaking into Hollywood, she held down jobs as a dental hygienist and a waitress serving damn fine cups of coffee in a Twin Peaks themed restaurant.

But while plenty is known about the actress's professional life, she's a lot more guarded when it comes to her personal life. Fans often wonder if Regina Hall is married or ever has been, and her close friendship with Sanaa Lathan has raised a couple eyebrows over the years. Well, here's the tea.

Regina Hall has never married, but she once tried to marry God.

Source: Getty

Though she isn't Catholic, Regina attended Catholic school in her youth and even graduated from the oldest Catholic university in the United States, Fordham, University. And she has always been attracted to a spiritual path, once jokingly calling the Dalai Lama her boyfriend.

Growing up, she thought she wanted to become a nun, and in the early 2000s, she seriously considered revisiting that dream after a breakup. But it wasn't a fear of giving up sex that prevented her from joining a convent. "I never thought about walking away from anything," she told New York Times Magazine in 2019.

"I thought of walking to something. Think of Mother Teresa. I’m not like, 'Oh, Mother Teresa never got to have sex.' When I was thinking about becoming a nun, I had gone through a breakup. I wasn’t having sex anyway. I thought being a nun would be peaceful."

However, the order she was interested in had a maximum age for women to join, and a few other barriers that excluded her. "There were a couple things in my way," she says. "I could’ve lied about them, but I didn’t want to start off as a nun like that."

The Catholic church's loss was our gain, though, because if Regina had taken her vows, she wouldn't have gone on to make Girls Trip or star in shows like Insecure and Black Monday.