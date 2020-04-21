Are Blair Underwood and Lexi Underwood From 'Little Fires Everywhere' Related?

Though the two both have acting and the same last name in common, Blair and Lexi Underwood are not related. The actor has been married to Desiree DaCosta since September of 1994. The two are parents to two sons, Paris (1997) and Blake (2001), and a daughter, Brielle (1999).

While Blair is active on social media, he doesn't often post photos of his grown kids. However, he did post a few snapshots on Instagram in the summer of 2019 to commemorate a family vacation with his kids.