Lexi Underwood Stars in Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' in Her Biggest TV Role Yet

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Lexi gushed about Kerry's mentorship. "I didn't know that I could emotionally go there, as Lexi. She pulled something out of me that I didn't know that I had in me,” she shared.

“After filming Little Fires Everywhere, she taught me that I do have that in me, that I can do whatever I set my mind to. If I just keep going and if I work hard, then I can achieve it. So for that, I'm forever grateful.”