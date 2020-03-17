Who Burns the House in 'Little Fires Everywhere'? Oh Boy...

Once the fire has devastated their house, the Richardsons head to their rental home, now vacated by Mia and Pearl, and finds that Mia left them photographs that carry personal significances for each of them. The McCulloughs are eventually approved to adopt a daughter from China, Mia and Pearl hit the road once again, and Izzy runs away from the Richardsons—leaving Elena vowing to spend the rest of her life in search of her daughter.

To see how closely the series compares to the book, stream Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu.