Bullied Teen Book Lover Goes Viral for His Book Reviews on Instagram

There is nobody crueler than a middle school-aged adolescent. They have an innate ability to hone in on whatever makes you unique and gives you joy and then turn it into a source of ridicule. U.K. teen Callum Manning unfortunately found himself a target of bullying over his love of reading. Reading. It boggles the mind, I tell you, to make fun of somebody for liking books.

However, Cal has gone from bullied teen to social media superstar in the past few weeks, thanks to a viral tweet from his big sister. That, and the fact that his Instagram is a delightful must follow for bibliophiles who love everything from YA to classic Russian literature.