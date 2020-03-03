We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
facebook-thumb-recovered-recovered-recovered-1583244301334-1583244794564.jpg

Mom Punishes Her Son by Making Him do Push-ups In Public Bathroom, Earns Praise Online

By

Any parent knows that kids will have public breakdowns over the smallest things. And whether you decide to ignore them or dole out some kind of punishment on the spot, you'll most likely draw criticism from someone.  

But one mom seems to have won over the Internet with her creative punishment. Molly Wooden of Fort Hood, Texas, recently took to Facebook to share a photo of a mom dishing out punishment in the bathroom of a Hobby Lobby. It's since gone viral, attracting over 14,000 comments and 43,000 shares. 