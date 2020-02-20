Mom Shares Video of Son Saying He Wants to Die to Show the Effects of Bullying

A mom from Brisbane, Australia, is asking schools to teach kids disability awareness after a bullying incident left her nine-year-old son crying and saying that he wants to die. Yarraka Bayles shared an emotional video of her son crying hysterically after school on Facebook .

Quaden, 9, was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. Bayles explained in the video that he is constantly bullied for his disability.

"I've just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does," Bayles states in the video.