Mom Shares Video of Son Saying He Wants to Die to Show the Effects of Bullying

A mom from Brisbane, Australia, is asking schools to teach kids disability awareness after a bullying incident left her nine-year-old son crying and saying that he wants to die. Yarraka Bayles shared an emotional video of her son crying hysterically after school on Facebook

Quaden, 9, was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. Bayles explained in the video that he is constantly bullied for his disability. 

"I've just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people [to] know, parents, educators teachers, this is the effects that bullying has, this is what bullying does," Bayles states in the video. 