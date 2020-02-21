Celebrities Raise $200,000 and Come Out in Support of Bullied 9-Year-Old

Williams, who also has Dwarfism, instantly knew the kind of pain that Quaden was going through when he first watched the video. He set out to do something awesome for the 9-year-old by attempting to raise $10,000 to send Quaden and his mom to Disneyland. He blew it out of the water, raising over $200,000 as of the time of writing - any funds leftover will be donated to anti-bullying charities.

Fiji Airlines has also offered to cover the cost of the flight so that as much money as possible can go to a good cause.