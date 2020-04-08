There's Hope for 'Little Fires Everywhere' to Get a Second Season — Here's Why

The Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel Little Fires Everywhere has taken viewers by storm since it debuted on March 17. The series centers around the class, privilege, and racial divides between matriarchs Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and their families in a small town in Ohio in the '90s.

From the performances to the twists and turns in the plot, viewers haven't been able to get enough of the series, which drops new episodes on Wednesdays.

Will there be a Season 2 of Little Fires Everywhere? Read on to find out about the rumors that the show might continue.

While Little Fires Everywhere was originally billed as a miniseries, many are hoping that the show might continue like Reese's other show, Big Little Lies did. Though the novel concluded after the identity of the arsonist was revealed, there is potential that the war between Elena and Mia will continue.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Little Fires Everywhere'?

With the series drawing to an end sooner rather than later, there are a lot of storylines that need to be wrapped up on Little Fires Everywhere. There's the fallout regarding the romance between Pearl Warren (Lexi Underwood) and Trip Richardson (Jordan Elsass), Lexie Richardson's (Jade Pettyjohn) abortion, Bebe's court case, and, of course, the identity of the arsonist. There are many loose ends to tie up in the remaining episodes of the series.

While rumors of a second season have been circulating following the fan interest in the series, there has been no official confirmation as to the show's future. But, one of the show's stars revealed that there is some interest among the cast members to come back for a second season. Gavin Lewis, who plays the youngest son in the Richardson family, Moody, exclusively revealed to Distractify that the cast would want to return to Shaker Heights.

Source: Hulu

"We all hope that there's a continuation of this story," Gavin explained. With Reese starring on the upcoming second season of The Morning Show for Apple TV and working as an executive producer on several other projects that are slated for release in 2020 and 2021, there's every chance that the series might remain a one-season miniseries. Kerry is also in the process of filming the upcoming Ryan Murphy adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom.