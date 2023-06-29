Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame 'Claim to Fame' Fans Figured Out JR's Famous Relative and It's Another Big Name JR is one of the celebrity relatives in Season 2 of 'Claim to Fame' that have viewers clamoring to figure out. And some fans think they have the answer. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 29 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Source: ABC

A show like Claim to Fame simply cannot exist in a world of internet sleuths and impatient viewers. Well, it can, but most of the cast members aren't likely to keep their secrets from fans all season long, thanks to many taking to the internet to figure out who is who long before the actual reveals. Case in point: JR from Season 2 of Claim to Fame.

But who is JR and who is his famous relative? His two clues about having a famous relative that's his brother and a singer are accurate, but the third sports-themed clue is a lie. And some particularly eager Claim to Fame fans figured out who JR is related to and who he is outside of the series. Spoiler alert — his brother is another A-list name in the entertainment business.

Who is JR on 'Claim to Fame'?

For the first few episodes, JR keeps a pretty low profile. Luckily for him, there are far more clues about the other Claim to Fame contestants than him. At least at first. One thing the others do figure out right away, however, is that JR definitely isn't related to an athlete since he proves he has zero athletic prowess when he attempts to use basketball as his talent in the talent show.

But it all makes sense now, since some internet sleuths figured out that JR is related to music superstar Lil Nas X. There are musical clues in the Claim to Fame house. However, since there are other relatives of musicians in Season 2, JR manages to fly under the radar for the first few episodes. On TikTok, one fan shared two Instagram Stories from two of Lil Nas X's brothers, one of them being a man by the name of Robert Sleepy.

Robert's Instagram is private at this time, but his profile picture is clearly JR. And, if Robert is named after his father (he and Lil Nas X share the same mother), then he could be Robert Junior, thus the clever name JR on the show. Is your mind blown? Because we are pretty shook that ABC secured yet another big celebrity relative for the second season.

Lil Nas X has a handful of siblings.

Other than Robert, or JR, Lil Nas X has other siblings who are mostly out of the spotlight. He has siblings on both his mother and father's sides, as his parents split up when he was six years old. He has two brothers, both from both of his parents, Lamarco Hill and Tramon Hill. His half-siblings from his mom's side are sisters Shaquisha Hill and Bianca Hill.

