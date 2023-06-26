Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Nepo Babies Are Taking Over! Meet the Season 2 Cast of 'Claim to Fame' ABC's reality competition series 'Claim to Fame' is back for a second season, so let's get to know the nepo babies participating in Season 2. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 26 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: ABC

After a successful first season, Claim to Fame is back and ready to shake up the summer! Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, the reality competition series sees 12 contestants — each of whom has a famous relative — move into a house together and try to discern which celebrities the other participants are related to while keeping their own celebrity relationship a secret.

The opening ceremony follows the group as they each tell two truths and a lie about their famous relative. Which part is true, and which is a lie? Only time will tell, so for now, let's get to know the Season 2 cast of Claim to Fame.

Carly

Carly revealed her celebrity relative is her uncle, best known as an Oscar-winning musician — is that true? Only time will tell, but we think there's more she's not telling us...

Chris

Chris said his celebrity relative is his uncle, a well-known singer who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some fans in the show's Instagram comment section are convinced Chris is actually Donny Osmond's son.

Cole

Cole claimed his celebrity relative is his Grammy-winning father, but if we're being honest, we don't believe that for a second. In fact, he looks just like a certain "Empire State of Mind" singer's brother, don't you think?

Gabriel

During the game, Gabriel revealed that his celebrity relative is his pro-athlete brother. Some fans don't believe Gabriel is related to an athlete; many think he's related to either Danielle Brooks, Kevin Hart, or Nick Cannon.

Hugo

Hugo said his celebrity relative is his grandfather, best known for being an athlete. As of now, many fans (including us) have no clue who he could be related to, so will he be able to keep it a secret until the finale?

Jane

Mama Jane claimed her celebrity relative is her Grammy-winning father. There are hundreds of thousands of musicians to consider, so right now, your guess is just as good as ours.

JR

JR revealed his celebrity relative is his brother, best known as a musician who also won an NBA championship — how is that possible? We can't think of a single musician with an NBA championship, so he's either the brother of a famous musician or an NBA superstar (current or retired).

Karsyn

Karsyn told the group that her celebrity relative is her uncle, a well-known musician who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Which part of this is a lie?! It all makes perfect sense, and we're having a tough time trying to figure out which celeb she's related to.

Monay

Does Monay have what it takes to slay the competition? She said her celebrity relative is her father, who's best known for being an athlete. Anyone have any guesses?!

Olivia

Olivia revealed her celebrity relative is her brother, best known as a TV personality who won a Razzie (ouch). For those unaware, Razzies are typically awarded to movie stars, so a TV actor wouldn't win one. Keep that in mind!

Shayne

Shayne announced that her celebrity relative is her father, best known for being a musician. Well, is it easy for anyone to guess the celeb she's related to? One person in the show's Instagram comment section wrote, "She looks like one of Eddie Murphy's daughters."

Travis

