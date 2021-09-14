Donny Osmond Faced Some Serious Health Problems

Most people believe that celebrities have it all: fame, money, notoriety, and respect. While being a celebrity comes with its fair share of perks, they go through trials and tribulations just like everyone else. Life can humble Hollywood elites too — deaths of loved ones, family issues, money troubles, and more.

Donny Osmond gained fame by performing with The Osmonds. The group comprised Danny and his four older brothers — Jay, Merrill, Wayne, and Alan. After making strides to become a world-renowned pop legend and television host, it seems as if Donny had the world at his feet. A sudden, life-changing event made the star questioned the future of his career.

So, what happened to Donny Osmond? Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.