Donny Osmond's Kids and Grandkids Inherited His Love of Music

Donny Osmond's Kids and Grandkids Inherited His Love of MusicBy Amber Garrett
Performance has always been a family affair for Donny Osmond, who rose to fame in the 1970s performing with his sister Marie, and before that with The Osmond Brothers. And it seems Donny Osmond's kids and grandkids inherited their father's musical genes, because a lot of them are performers, too. And there are a lot of them.
Donny Osmond has 5 kids, all sons.
The Masked Singer Season 1 finalist comes from a big family, and must have loved growing up with so many siblings, because he went on to have five sons with his wife, Debra. They've been married for over 40 years, welcoming their first son, Donny Jr. in 1979, followed by Jeremy in 1981, Brandon in 1985, Christopher in 1990, and Joshua in 1998.
The Osmonds belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and family is very central to the Mormon tradition, so it's no surprise that Donny is close with his sons and their kids. Donny's youngest son, Josh, recently got engaged and already Donny has called his future daughter-in-law part of his family.
Donny and Debra intentionally raised their kids out of the spotlight and let them find their own paths in life, so it's no surprise that not all of his kids have the singing bug. However, his second-youngest son Chris is a recording artist and released an EP earlier this year. And middle brother Brandon is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the arts. Aside from having performed as a musician and voice actor in the past, the father-of-four also is a photographer and art director.
The eldest of the Osmond boys, Don Jr. and Jeremy, prefer to stay out of the limelight and work as a business marketing exec and physical therapist, respectively. Don has three boys and Jeremy has two boys and a girl.
Donny also has 10 grandkids, with more surely to come.
The newest generation of Osmonds ranges in age from 14 down, and with the last son preparing to leave the nest and possibly start a family of his own, the number of Osmonds is likely to keep growing. For some reason, boys run very strongly in this family, because out of ten grandkids, there's only one girl so far, Emy, who Donny says is his princess. I'm guessing her great-aunt Marie can relate to Emy being outnumbered, since she herself was the only girl out of nine kids growing up.
And a love of music is also clearly something that runs through the generations of the family, based on their joyful singalong performance with grandpa in the Disney Family Singalong. They performed "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan. Donny provided the singing voice for Li Shang in the animated movie (with dialogue performed by actor B.D. Wong).
If you missed the Disney Family Singalong, it's available to stream on several platforms including Hulu and the ABC app.