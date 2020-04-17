Donny Osmond's Kids and Grandkids Inherited His Love of Music

Performance has always been a family affair for Donny Osmond , who rose to fame in the 1970s performing with his sister Marie, and before that with The Osmond Brothers. And it seems Donny Osmond's kids and grandkids inherited their father's musical genes, because a lot of them are performers, too. And there are a lot of them.

Donny Osmond has 5 kids, all sons.

The Masked Singer Season 1 finalist comes from a big family, and must have loved growing up with so many siblings, because he went on to have five sons with his wife, Debra. They've been married for over 40 years, welcoming their first son, Donny Jr. in 1979, followed by Jeremy in 1981, Brandon in 1985, Christopher in 1990, and Joshua in 1998.

The Osmonds belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and family is very central to the Mormon tradition, so it's no surprise that Donny is close with his sons and their kids. Donny's youngest son, Josh, recently got engaged and already Donny has called his future daughter-in-law part of his family.

Donny and Debra intentionally raised their kids out of the spotlight and let them find their own paths in life, so it's no surprise that not all of his kids have the singing bug. However, his second-youngest son Chris is a recording artist and released an EP earlier this year. And middle brother Brandon is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the arts. Aside from having performed as a musician and voice actor in the past, the father-of-four also is a photographer and art director.