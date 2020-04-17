We Really Need 'The Disney Family Singalong' on Disney Plus Now

In these difficult days when most of us are staying inside our homes for way more time than we’re used to, Disney is really going the extra mile to keep us entertained. First, there was the surprise Frozen II drop on Disney Plus. Then Onward came to the streaming service way ahead of schedule. The latest Disney dream come true was The Disney Family Singalong , which ABC aired on Thursday, April 16.

Unfortunately, The Disney Family Singalong is now over. Does that mean there’s no way to see all those awesome Disney stars and musicians singing along with your favorite Disney tunes? If we’re lucky, Disney will add the Singalong to the Disney Plus lineup. So how about it, Disney? Will The Disney Family Singalong be on Disney Plus?

It’s not like Disney needs more reasons to get people to sign up for their streaming service (are there really still people living in quarantine without Disney Plus?), but adding the singalong show to the lineup would probably convince whatever Disney fan stragglers exist out there to finally just go ahead and sign up already.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there are any plans to add The Disney Family Singalong to Disney Plus at this time. But don’t despair! There’s a chance we may see it there at some point! After the show aired on ABC, it was made available to stream on Hulu — but only for the seven days following the original airing. After those seven days are up, there’s definitely a chance The Disney Family Singalong will be moved over to Disney Plus — here’s hoping!

If you check the Disney Plus site now, there’s no sight of The Disney Family Singalong among its many hundreds of movies and TV shows. But that makes quite a bit of sense when you consider that the show aired quite recently. Maybe it just takes some time to add it to the lineup? Please? Disney? Anyone?

Will there be another ‘Disney Family Singalong’?

The Disney Family Singalong was such a success (did you see Beyoncé?!), so naturally, we’re curious — will there be another Disney Family Singalong in the near future? It’s certainly a possibility, but making the first one was so much work that we can totally see Disney taking a bit of a break before making another large-scale remote production.

In an interview with BuzzfeedNews , Executive Producer Katy Mullan spoke about the difficulties of getting so many celebrity performances recorded and edited together while working completely remotely. “Normally we take six to three months to put together a big talent-filled special like this, and the whole idea of doing it in under two weeks was bananas,” she said.

TONE-✔️

PHRASING-✔️

ELEGANCE-✔

ENUNCIATION-✔️

INTONATION-✔️

CLEAN RUNS- ✔️



PERFECTION!!!!#DisneyFamilySingalong

pic.twitter.com/4SkDmYrhZd — I rarely listen to bad vocal arrangements (@NielsenCurrent) April 17, 2020

“We had to figure out a way to talk [the celebrities] through everything remotely. A lot of celebrities were tech-savvy, and in other instances, it was a lot of talking people through exactly how to have the camera, doing test shots, reworking them, and having your fingers and toes crossed that it would be good when it came back.”