Unfortunately, Zac Efron Won't Be Channeling Troy Bolton During Quarantine

We could all use a spoonful of sugar to help this quarantine go down, and ABC is coming to the rescue. On April 16, the network will air "The Disney Family Singalong," an hour-long TV event featuring celebrities like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Darren Criss singing more than a dozen of your favorite Disney songs.

One of the most talked about numbers is "We're All in This Together" from the hit Disney Channel original movie High School Musical, which will reunite a majority of the film’s main cast members. Sadly, Zac Efron won’t be belting out the signature anthem with the rest of his co-stars, but the actor is still scheduled to make a cameo.